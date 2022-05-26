 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rangers visit the Athletics to open 4-game series

Texas Rangers (19-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-27, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (3-2, 1.64 ERA, .99 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55 ERA, .97 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Oakland is 19-27 overall and 6-15 at home. The Athletics have a 6-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 19-23 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Rangers have a 12-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has seven doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Jed Lowrie is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-35 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

