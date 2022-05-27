 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (20-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-28, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 19-28 record overall and a 6-16 record in home games. The Athletics have a 13-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has a 10-11 record in road games and a 20-23 record overall. The Rangers are 1-6 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown ranks second on the Athletics with 15 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and five home runs). Elvis Andrus is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has eight home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .232 for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

