How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Rangers on home losing streak

Texas Rangers (21-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-29, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 5.77 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (2-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers looking to break a three-game home slide.

Oakland has a 6-17 record in home games and a 19-29 record overall. The Athletics have gone 6-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas is 11-11 on the road and 21-23 overall. The Rangers have an 8-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .211 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 10-for-29 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has four doubles and eight home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 14-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)