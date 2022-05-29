MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Rangers on 4-game home skid

Texas Rangers (22-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-30, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -118, Athletics -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to stop their four-game home slide with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland has gone 6-18 at home and 19-30 overall. The Athletics have gone 11-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 12-11 record in road games and a 22-23 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has five home runs, 12 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .206 for the Athletics. Chad Pinder is 9-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kole Calhoun ranks second on the Rangers with a .274 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, eight walks and 17 RBI. Marcus Semien is 13-for-41 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)