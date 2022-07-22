How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics open 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (42-49, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (33-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.21 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Athletics -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Oakland has a 33-62 record overall and a 12-33 record in home games. The Athletics are 22-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 42-49 record overall and a 21-23 record in road games. The Rangers are eighth in the majors with 118 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Rangers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 16-for-35 with eight doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)