How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rangers visit the Athletics In AL West Matchup

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-6, 5.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 at home a season ago. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.02 ERA last season while averaging 8.4 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Rangers scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up five in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)