MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Rangers on home winning streak

Texas Rangers (42-51, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (7-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -130, Athletics +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Texas Rangers.

Oakland has gone 14-33 in home games and 35-62 overall. The Athletics have gone 19-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has a 21-25 record in road games and a 42-51 record overall. The Rangers have hit 119 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 22 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 22 home runs while slugging .473. Marcus Semien is 12-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (neck), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)