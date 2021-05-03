How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Oakland and Toronto will play on Monday. Blue Jays: Steven Matz (4-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Athletics are 9-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 37 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 7-8 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.