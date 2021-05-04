How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) and Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Athletics are 10-8 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 39 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with seven homers.

The Blue Jays are 7-9 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Frankie Montas earned his third victory and Stephen Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Steven Matz took his second loss for Toronto.