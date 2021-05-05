How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Athletics Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Oakland heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Cole Irvin. Irvin threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Toronto. Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) and Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Athletics are 11-8 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with seven while slugging .581 with 13 extra-base hits.

The Blue Jays are 7-10 on the road. Toronto has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Cole Irvin earned his third victory and Mitch Moreland went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Anthony Kay registered his second loss for Toronto.