How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Athletics Thursday. Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-2, 0.00 ERA) and Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Athletics are 11-9 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 42 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the team with seven homers.

The Blue Jays are 8-10 on the road. The Toronto pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.54, Steven Matz paces the staff with a mark of 4.78.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-4. Jordan Romano notched his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Toronto. Lou Trivino took his first loss for Oakland.

