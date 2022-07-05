How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Blue Jays aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-55, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -187, Athletics +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup with the Oakland Athletics as losers of four in a row.

Oakland has gone 9-29 at home and 27-55 overall. The Athletics have a 5-15 record in games decided by one run.

Toronto is 44-37 overall and 19-19 on the road. The Blue Jays have a 33-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .418. Ramon Laureano is 10-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)