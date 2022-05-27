How to Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Hello there. It has been 17 years since Ewan McGregor last wielded a lightsaber as the sage Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” Now, he is returning to the role in the new eponymous Disney+ series premiering on Friday, May 27. You can watch all of the intergalactic space magic with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

When: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV: Disney+

Disney+

About ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

When his former padawan and best friend Anakin Skywalker turned to the Dark Side thus becoming Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi took it upon himself to protect Anakin’s young son Luke from the evil Empire. The new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series finds the Jedi hiding on the desert planet Tatooine unable to use The Force for fear of being found and killed by the Inquisitors, a group of Force-sensitive soldiers tasked with killing all of the Jedi who survived Palpatine’s Order 66 toward the end of the Clone Wars.

While little is known about the series, promotional materials show Obi-Wan leaving Tatooine, perhaps to lure the Inquisitors away from young Luke, and going off on a rollicking adventure.

Also returning to the Star Wars world after nearly two decades is Hayden Christensen as Sith lord Vader and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Luke’s uncle and aunt Owen and Beru Whitesun Lars. Former “Homeland” star Rupert Friend plays the Grand Inquisitor, Kumail Nanjiani appears as con man (and potential Jedi) Haja, and Moses Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva Sevander who also is known by the ominous name of the Third Sister.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+?

