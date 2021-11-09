How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #17 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Akron Zips from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

The Ohio State vs. Akron game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Akron game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Akron game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Akron game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Akron game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Akron game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Akron game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Akron on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Akron game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Akron vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Akron

Akron (0-0) vs. Ohio State (0-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools are set to square off as Ohio State hosts Akron in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Akron went 15-8 last year, while Ohio State ended up 21-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Buckeyes offense scored 78.7 points per contest en route to a 6-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Akron went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.