How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #17 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Bowling Green Falcons from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Bowling Green Falcons

The Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Bowling Green on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Bowling Green game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ohio State vs. Bowling Green Live Stream

Bowling Green vs. Ohio State Game Preview: BG looks to knock off No. 17 Ohio State

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. No. 17 Ohio State (2-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ohio State looks to give Bowling Green its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Bowling Green’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Buffalo Bulls 92-88 on Feb. 1, 2019. Ohio State remains No. 17 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Akron and Niagara last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden, Trey Diggs and Myron Gordon have collectively scored 45 percent of all Falcons points this season.DOMINANT DAEQWON: Plowden has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Bowling Green offense has averaged 84.3 possessions per game, the eighth-most in Division I. Ohio State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 62.1 possessions per game (ranked 296th, nationally).

