 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern Live Stream

Charleston Southern vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State hosts Charleston Southern following Sueing's 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Justice Sueing scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 91-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Charleston Southern went 1-13 on the road and 6-25 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.