How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern game will be streaming on Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Charleston Southern Live Stream

Charleston Southern vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State hosts Charleston Southern following Sueing's 20-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Justice Sueing scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 91-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Charleston Southern went 1-13 on the road and 6-25 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.