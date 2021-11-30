How to Watch Duke vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the #1 Duke Blue Devils from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Ohio State vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Duke game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Duke game.

Duke vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State faces tough test vs No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Duke (7-0) vs. Ohio State (4-2)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke presents a tough challenge for Ohio State. Ohio State has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Duke is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: The versatile E.J. Liddell is putting up 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the way for the Buckeyes. Zed Key has complemented Liddell and is accounting for 9.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr., who is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Duke has assists on 61 of 103 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).