How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Iowa Hawkeyes from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Ohio State vs. Iowa game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Iowa game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Iowa game.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Preview: No. 16 Ohio State hosts Iowa following Murray's 21-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes after Keegan Murray scored 21 points in Iowa’s 90-86 overtime loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from downtown, led by Jimmy Sotos shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Hawkeyes are 4-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 8.3.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Ahrens averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Murray is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.