How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes face the IUPUI Jaguars from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. IUPUI Jaguars

The Ohio State vs. IUPUI game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. IUPUI on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. IUPUI game.

IUPUI vs. Ohio State Game Preview: IUPUI takes on No. 16 Ohio State, looks to stop 9-game slide

IUPUI Jaguars (1-14, 0-6 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to end its nine-game losing streak with a victory over No. 16 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-0 at home. Ohio State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 0-7 on the road. IUPUI has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

B.J. Maxwell is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Jaguars. Azariah Seay is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.