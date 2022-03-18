How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes take on Loyola Chicago Ramblers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes and Loyola Chicago Ramblers meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-8 against Big Ten teams. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Ramblers’ record in MVC games is 13-5. Loyola Chicago ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Williamson averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamari Wheeler is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Williamson is averaging 14 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.