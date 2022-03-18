 Skip to Content
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers from PPG Paints Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

The Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago game.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago Live Stream

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Ohio State Buckeyes take on Loyola Chicago Ramblers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes and Loyola Chicago Ramblers meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-8 against Big Ten teams. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Ramblers’ record in MVC games is 13-5. Loyola Chicago ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Williamson averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamari Wheeler is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Williamson is averaging 14 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

