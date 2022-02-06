How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Maryland Terrapins from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

When: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Ohio State vs. Maryland game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Maryland game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Maryland game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Maryland on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Maryland game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ohio State vs. Maryland Live Stream

Maryland vs. Ohio State Game Preview: Maryland visits No. 16 Ohio State after Liddell's 20-point game

Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State takes on the Maryland Terrapins after E.J. Liddell scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 81-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terrapins are 3-8 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Eric Ayala is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.