How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #23 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan State Spartans from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans

When: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Ohio State vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on ESPN





Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Preview: No. 23 Ohio State hosts Michigan State after Liddell's 27-point game

Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State hosts the Michigan State Spartans after E.J. Liddell scored 27 points in Ohio State’s 78-70 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes are 12-2 in home games. Ohio State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 10-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 1.6.

The Buckeyes and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Gabe Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.7 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.