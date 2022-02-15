How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Ohio State vs. Minnesota game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Preview: No. 16 Ohio State faces Minnesota following Liddell's 28-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after E.J. Liddell scored 28 points in Ohio State’s 68-57 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-0 at home. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers are 3-10 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes won the last meeting 75-64 on Jan. 28. Liddell scored 23 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Payton Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Jamison Battle is shooting 40.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.