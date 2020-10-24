How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT, the #5 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

About Ohio State vs. Nebraska Matchup

Adrian Martinez will lead Nebraska at QB, with Dedrick Mills in the backfield. Ohio State though returns Justin Fields at QB. He looks for help from Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon and Master Teague. OSU definitely has the edge in this matchup