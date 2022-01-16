How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on January 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #16 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Ohio State vs. Penn State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Penn State game.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Penn State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Ohio State vs. Penn State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Ohio State vs. Penn State Live Stream

Penn State vs. Ohio State Game Preview: No. 16 Ohio State and Penn State square off in conference matchup

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 16 Ohio State and Penn State face off on Sunday.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-0 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Jamari Wheeler averaging 4.4.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buckeyes won the last matchup on Dec. 6. Kyle Young scored 16 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Seth Lundy is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.