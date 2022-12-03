 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Francis (PA) vs. Ohio State Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

The Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) on fuboTV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ohio State vs. St. Francis (PA) Live Stream

St. Francis (PA) vs. Ohio State Game Preview: No. 25 Ohio State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Key's 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Zed Key scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 81-72 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Key averaging 9.1.

The Red Flash are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Sueing is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points for Ohio State.

Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for Saint Francis (PA).

