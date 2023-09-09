How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Ohio State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

There will be something of a homecoming in The Horseshoe on Saturday as the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins for an intrastate college football on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET. The president of Youngstown State is former Ohio State national championship-winning coach Jim Tressel, who also won four lower-level national titles at YSU. The game is set to air on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Youngstown State Penguins

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 noon ET Location: Ohio Stadium | 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210

Ohio Stadium | 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game?

The Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream the Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Youngstown State Penguins

How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Youngstown State Penguins Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Sling TV?

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Sling TV? Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Fubo?

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Fubo? Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Fubo?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Ohio State vs. Youngstown State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services