How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Oklahoma City

Atlanta Hawks (38-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He’s fourth in the league averaging 28.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 10-27 in home games. Oklahoma City has an 8-33 record against teams above .500.

The Hawks are 14-23 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Thunder 113-101 in their last meeting on Nov. 23. Young led the Hawks with 30 points, and Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 24.5 points and 5.9 assists. Darius Bazley is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Clint Capela is averaging 10.9 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (elbow), Skylar Mays: day to day (illness).

