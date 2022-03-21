How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder face the Celtics on 9-game slide

Boston Celtics (44-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -13.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its nine-game losing streak when the Thunder take on Boston.

The Thunder have gone 9-26 at home. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Celtics are 20-16 on the road. Boston is 3-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Thunder 111-105 in their last meeting on Nov. 21. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points, and Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 24.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Darius Bazley is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle).