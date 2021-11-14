How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Brooklyn Nets visit the Thunder

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall with a 10-26 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.6 last season.

Brooklyn went 26-16 in Eastern Conference play and 20-16 on the road last season. The Nets shot 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).