How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
- When: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.
Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|YES Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Oklahoma
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Oklahoma
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Brooklyn Nets visit the Thunder
By The Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets (9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets.
Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall with a 10-26 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.6 last season.
Brooklyn went 26-16 in Eastern Conference play and 20-16 on the road last season. The Nets shot 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.
Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).