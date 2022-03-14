How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder take on the Hornets on 5-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (33-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-47, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -8; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City enters the matchup with Charlotte as losers of five straight games.

The Thunder have gone 9-25 at home. Oklahoma City is ninth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 110.4 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 17-18 away from home. Charlotte averages 27.3 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 121-98 in the last matchup on Jan. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Terry Rozier averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Aaron Wiggins: out (illness), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Hornets: James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).