How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, looks to stop home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its three-game home slide with a victory over Cleveland.

The Thunder have gone 8-13 in home games. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 107.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 14-9 on the road. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee).