How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Oklahoma, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. These channels are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks face the Thunder

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (12-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Thunder are 6-10 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging only 99.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 100.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 102.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).