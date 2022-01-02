How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Oklahoma City and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Dallas, looks for 5th straight home win

Dallas Mavericks (16-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Dallas trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Thunder have gone 10-15 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 14-10 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 7-14 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Dec. 13. Jalen Brunson scored 18 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Brunson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Josh Giddey: out (health protocols), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Knight: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Ntilikina: out (thigh).