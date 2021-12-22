How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude 2, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude 2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup against the Thunder

Denver Nuggets (15-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Thunder are 8-12 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 8-8 in Western Conference play. Denver is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.1 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 13.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 99.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: day to day (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).