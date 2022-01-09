How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Denver, looks to break 3-game slide

Denver Nuggets (18-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Denver as losers of three in a row.

The Thunder are 1-4 in division matchups. Oklahoma City gives up 106.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Nuggets are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 6.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup on Dec. 23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 101.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (back), Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Petr Cornelie: out (health and safety protocols).