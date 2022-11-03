How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on November 3, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Outside those markets, the game is streaming on NBA TV, which is available on Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 6-10 in Northwest Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 20.0 on free throws and 33.6 from deep.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 122-117 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).