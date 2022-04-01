How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Detroit plays Oklahoma City for non-conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (21-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -4; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Thunder are 10-28 on their home court. Oklahoma City has an 8-29 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons are 8-30 on the road. Detroit is 11-26 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 114-103 in their last meeting on Dec. 7. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points, and Cunningham led the Pistons with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cunningham is shooting 51.4% and averaging 22.6 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: out (hamstring), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out for season (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Luka Garza: day to day (sprained ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).