How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Warriors vs. Thunder Game Preview: Golden State Warriors visit the Thunder

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (3-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference games last season. The Thunder averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The

Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).