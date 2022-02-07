How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Warriors take on the Thunder, seek 9th straight win

Golden State Warriors (40-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-35, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 13-22 in conference games. Oklahoma City has a 6-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 23-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 103-82 in the last matchup on Oct. 31. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 45.5% and averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Curry is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 102.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: out (face), Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).