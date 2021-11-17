How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Houston faces Oklahoma City, seeks to halt 12-game slide

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to end its 12-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 5.6.

The Rockets have gone 1-11 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 23 the Rockets won 124-91 led by 31 points from Christian Wood, while Mike Muscala scored 13 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Wood is averaging 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 99.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (rest).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh), Eric Gordon: out (groin).