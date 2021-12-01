How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder take on the Rockets on 6-game slide

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (4-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup against Houston after losing six games in a row.

The Thunder are 6-7 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.7 boards. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.2 rebounds.

The Rockets are 2-12 in Western Conference play. Houston allows 112.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 30 the Rockets won 102-89 led by 24 points from Christian Wood, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 40.6% and averaging 20.2 points for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Rockets. Wood is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 97.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 103.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Derrick Favors: out (illness).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), D.J. Augustin: out (health protocols).