How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Indiana, aims to break 6-game skid

Indiana Pacers (17-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to stop its six-game slide when the Thunder take on Indiana.

The Thunder have gone 8-15 in home games. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the league recording only 20.9 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.2.

The Pacers are 5-19 on the road. Indiana averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 9-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 104.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: day to day (back), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).