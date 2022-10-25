Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 25, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on KTLA, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. While KTLA isn't available on any Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch it with ClipperVision which is $199.99/year.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip).

Clippers: None listed.