Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 25, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on KTLA, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. While KTLA isn’t available on any Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch it with ClipperVision which is $199.99/year.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (hip).

Clippers: None listed.

