 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 27, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers

In Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Thunder and Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 46.9 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 40.0 bench points last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Thunder won 108-94 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Josh Giddey: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (non-covid illness), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest-injury management).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.