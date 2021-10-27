How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Preview: Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Thunder

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference play and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free throw line and 35.7 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 107.0 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (right ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).