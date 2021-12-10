How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Thunder are 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 20.2 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.9.

The Lakers have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 5 the Thunder won 107-104 led by 28 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Anthony Davis scored 29 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 100.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (illness), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).