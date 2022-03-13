How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Memphis, aims to stop home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (46-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-46, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to stop its eight-game home slide with a victory against Memphis.

The Thunder are 14-29 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fifth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Grizzlies are 30-14 in Western Conference play. Memphis scores 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 21 the Thunder won 102-99 led by 23 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Desmond Bane scored 25 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ja Morant is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 111.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 50.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: day to day (ankle), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: day to day (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).