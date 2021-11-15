How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Thunder host the Heat in cross-conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (8-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference play.

The Thunder are 3-3 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 107.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Heat have gone 4-4 away from home. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.0% from downtown. KZ Okpala paces the Heat shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 101.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 48.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (rest).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Bam Adebayo: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).