How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Oklahoma, and Fox Sports Oklahoma, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview: Milwaukee visits Oklahoma City following Middleton's 44-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (40-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Khris Middleton scored 44 points in the Bucks’ 132-122 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder have gone 9-23 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0.

The Bucks are 17-13 in road games. Milwaukee scores 114.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 96-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 44.4% and averaging 24.0 points for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Middleton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Isaiah Roby: out (back), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).